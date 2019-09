You'll Never Guess The Old-School Item Kate Middleton Uses To Wash Her Face

This is probably the last advice we’d expect to hear from a beauty pro, but it seems as though Preston — and the Duchess — swear by it. According to Preston, it’s far more gentle than a cleansing brush and it wipes away every inch of makeup and dirt you’re probably missing, even with a double-cleanse regimen. (Which, as you probably know, is one-part of Middleton's awesome skin-care regime .) Despite our confusion, if something as simple as Rosehip face oil and a flannel is all it takes to bring us one step closer to the Duchess of Cambridge's skin, then it goes without saying we're in.