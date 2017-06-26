While Mary J. Blige was on stage at the BET Awards, the majority of the audience was raising their hands with a supportive "Yaaaas," or doing their best to imitate her infamous Mary bop. Well, except for one person: Bruno Mars.
Right after rapper ASAP Rocky came out to perform his verse on Blige's new single "Set Me Free," the camera cut to Bruno, who was sitting in the audience...nodding off. Like, full on, eyes slowly coming to a close, ready to hit the bed. Yikes. Unfortunate timing for the camera to turn on the pint-sized pop star. It's possible it was shade toward either Blige or Rocky. Or that maybe Bruno was a little bored by the show. Bust most likely, the Grammy-winner was just super exhausted from tearing the house down at the beginning of the show.
Whatever the reason behind his mini-power nap, we weren't the only ones who noticed. Twitter, of course, had a few takes of their own on Mars' lack of enthusiasm toward the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.
Ha! Either way, the "Perm" singer put some pep back in his step right afterward to accept the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, his first ever BET Award. He thanked the network for always supporting his career — and President Stephen Hill, specifically, for flying out to one of Mars' shows to personally request that he perform at the show. Go Bruno! We hope you open many more award shows soon.
