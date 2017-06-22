Singer Christina Perri Is Engaged

The woman who gave us the love theme for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 has a love story of her own.
"A Thousand Years" singer Christina Perri announced her engagement to boyfriend Paul Costabile late last night. Perri broke the news by posting a photo of her new engagement ring, which boasts a unique V-shaped platinum band and one very large diamond.
"Paul asked me to marry him tonight & I said yes!" the 30-year-old bride-to-be told fans, who were quick to offer their congratulations.
Costabile shared his account of the proposal alongside what appears to be a photo of the couple right after he popped the question.
"I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago," the New York City-based talk show host, DJ, and producer wrote. "I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!!!"
This will be the second marriage for Perri, who called Costabile the "love of my life" when they celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this month. The pop star was married for about 18 months in her early 20s, but the relationship ended in divorce.
“I was 21 when I got married, 22 when I got divorced,” she told The Mirror in 2012. “It was really fast, like a stepping stone from one path to the next. We ran to Florida and eloped. It didn’t make any sense. I felt like a different person in a different life — I had a house, a dog, and a car.
“I woke up one morning and wasn’t playing music or feeling fulfilled in any capacity and realised I had to make a change. He and I are still friends. We giggle about it now, ‘Remember the time we were married?’. We’ve moved on.”
happy 30th birthday to the love of my life @paulcostabile! pic.twitter.com/rKCgb4ZGSv— christina perri (@christinaperri) June 1, 2017
