Miley Cyrus Says She Was Treated Unfairly As A Child Star

There seems to be a recurring theme this week: Child stars don't have it easy.
People reports that Miley Cyrus has called out the way she was treated as the teen star of Hannah Montana, echoing sentiments made earlier in the week by fellow former Disney Channel standout Demi Lovato.
Speaking to radio personality Elvis Duran on iHeartRadio's Label Defiers podcast, 24-year-old Cyrus cited the media scrutiny she experienced during her Disney Channel reign.
“When you’re in this industry, adults treat kids like adults,” the pop star said. “I think the way people judge you or people would write articles on me when I was a kid going through the times of having crazy breakouts or going through breakups or whatever I was going through, people would treat me like I could handle those comments as an adult, like I had this thick skin."
In addition to those "breakouts and breakups," Cyrus dealt with the fallout from her controversial 2008 Vanity Fair photo shoot, which captured the then-15-year-old star without a shirt.
Now it's her 17-year-old sister Noah Cyrus who is poised for pop stardom. Though Cyrus has enthusiastically supported her kid sister's singing career, it's not without a few reservations, plus instructions to turn off her Instagram comments and avoid Google.
“I think [fame] makes you jaded, it makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want her to get like that," she told Duran. "Or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people. I really hope that she never feels those pressures and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”
