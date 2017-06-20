After her tone-deaf "liberals can't even shoot straight" reaction to the GOP baseball game shooting, a lot of people have a bone to pick with Caitlyn Jenner. But they'll have to get in line; the Kardashians are first up.
Jenner fell out with ex-wife Kris Jenner and her children thanks to allegations made in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. Last month Kim Kardashian told Andy Cohen there was only a "2%" chance her mother would bury the hatchet with the former Olympian, referring to her two half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
But maybe it's not a lost cause. Though Kendall lashed out against her father's book, she and Kylie spent Father's Day with Jenner.
Now Kardashian is also making noise about a possible reconciliation.
“She’ll always be a part of me,” the reality star said of Jenner during her appearance on The View yesterday, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. “We’re not that kind of family. We’re just taking a breather. We’ll get it together. It’ll work out.”
That's not to say there aren't any hurt feelings.
"I was a little shocked by [her] putting things out there that just weren’t true or didn’t make sense or were hurtful when I feel like, at the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship, and you just have to have some respect for it," Kardashian explained. “I don’t want to discredit her feelings or her account, but when all of us there were witnessing some things and seeing things really different, it was just a little bit surprising to me."
Though Kardashian admits to being "upset" by Jenner's book, there's still a bond.
"She’ll always be my stepdad and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life,” she shared. “I’ll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today.”
