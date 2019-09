"I'm not a regular Ken doll, I'm a cool Ken doll" is the phrase we almost expected to see splashed across the boxes of Mattel's newly relaunched dolls. Ken's 2017 aesthetic stands in stark contrast to his 1961 "all-American" look of chiseled abs, ocean blue eyes, and banana-yellow, slicked-back hair: Now you can choose from 15 different boy toys with a range of hairstyles, outfits, skin tones, and body types. (Because if Tinder taught us anything, it's that your average "bro" comes in many different forms.)