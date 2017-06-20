Here's What Johnny Depp's Emails To His Business Manager Reveal

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard officially divorced in January, but the actor is still in the midst of a separate legal battle.
In January, Depp sued Joel Mandel and The Management Group for £20 million, alleging that his former business managers were guilty of "gross misconduct." The suit claims that their actions led to Depp losing "tens of millions of dollars," Variety reported at the time.
Mandel followed up with a counter-lawsuit, arguing that Depp, his sister Christi Dembrowski, his agent Tracey Jacobs, and his lawyer Jake Bloom, knew about his financial situation, The Hollywood Reporter noted.
Now, Depp's former business managers have made his emails public to argue their side of the story. THR explains that the former business managers believe the emails "prove their case" that Depp "knew the dire state of his finances."
According to THR, the former business managers want to subpoena Bloom and Jacobs' "communications regarding the actor's finances," but Depp's legal team "filed a motion to quash [the] subpoenas."
In the emails published by THR, Mandel emailed Depp in 2009 asking the actor to "take it easy on holiday spending" and to "look realistically at income and expenses." The outlet also published Depp's 2009 response, saying he couldn't take a commercial flight because the paparazzi would be "a fucking nightmare of monumental proportions." The actor also offered to "sell some art" in his email.
Another interesting tidbit from the email is that Depp typed everything in lowercase, including his and Mandel's names. But the titles of his movies, scattered throughout the email, were written in all caps.
"[E]ach member of the team had numerous individual communications with Depp and each other, which, taken together, will overwhelmingly establish that Depp was always fully informed regarding his financial problems, and of course, always knew that he was borrowing money to afford his extravagant lifestyle," attorney Suann MacIsaac wrote in a court filing on Monday, obtained by THR. The Management Group's filing was made in Los Angeles Superior Court and is available in full over at Deadline.
