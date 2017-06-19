When you think of celebrities going on dates, you might imagine romantic evenings spent at five-star restaurants with plenty of champagne and caviar or an afternoon spent lounging on a private yacht. What you might not think of is an early morning stroll through one of the most visited spots in New York City.
In an interview with Remix, the Life Sentence actress opened up about her love life and her favourite date spot.
"A great date was recently in New York when someone asked me to walk around Central Park with them one morning," Hale told Remix. "I thought that was the sweetest thing because it was purely from them wanting to get to know me and for no other motive at all."
That does sound romantic!
While we're unsure if her date turned out to be a keeper, Hale did shed some light on kinds of qualities she hopes a partner has — and, no, she didn't mention anything about strong jawlines.
"I think I'm at that point in my life that I only want to be around people that make me feel good," she told Remix. "There's so much negativity in the world and you really have to make a call on how you view things and how you see the world. I always gravitate to people who have a positive outlook on life. People that are not judgmental, who have an open mind, people who have a strong opinion, but are still willing to hear other people out. I think you sort of attract what you are, and I feel like I'm at a pretty good place in my life right now."
She's right. Surrounding yourself with people who boost you up rather than tear you down is beneficial to your overall well-being; but, if we're going to choose our friends based on those characteristic standards, we, too, should aim to achieve them.
On Father's Day, Hale shared an older photo of herself with her dad with the sweet caption, "You taught me to have soul. I love you daddy." Then, she posted another comment which read, "ugh, so fat." Within minutes of posting, Instagram users pointed out how hurtful her comments were, since they seemed to associate "fat" with "bad." The association between the two words isn't uncommon, and it's driven 30 million Americans to have had an eating disorder at some point in their lives.
Though Hale may not have intended to contribute to the "negativity in the world" she spoke about in her interview, she unfortunately did. The good news is that people can learn and grow from their experiences, and Hale can, too.
So, aside from body-negative comments, what else is on the list of dating don'ts? For Hale, it's all about attitude.
"I've definitely hung out with people where I've been in a social setting and they were rude to the waiter or rude to someone, which is my biggest pet peeve," she told Remix. "I've had instances where someone drank too much and I saw their true colours."
We feel you on those peeves, girl.
Hale told Remix that she's not looking for a long-term relationship right now and that she's excited to go on more casual dates. Here's hoping she encounters people who are compassionate, understanding, opinionated, and open to long strolls through Central Park!
Editor's note: Lucy Hale has publicly discussed the fact that she struggled with an eating disorder. Refinery29 is not condemning nor condoning the ways in which she chooses to describe herself.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
