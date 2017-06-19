Kevin Federline Dished About What It's Like To Co-Parent With Britney Spears

Britney Spears is at a great place in her life. So it's easy to forget that a decade ago, she was going through a messy divorce with Kevin Federline. (And yes, 2007 was also the year the pop icon shaved her head.)
But it sounds like Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have co-parenting down at this point. The two share custody of their two sons, Jayden and Preston Federline. Federline also shares custody of his older two children, Kaleb and Kori Federline, with Shar Jackson, his ex-fiancée. (Federline also has two children with his current wife, Victoria Prince.) Federline opened up about co-parenting in an interview with Bravo's Personal Space, and it sounds like things are going great for all of his kids.
Advertisement
"You fall into your routine, and it's really easy now," Federline told Personal Space when asked if co-parenting is "easier over time." "It wasn't always easy, but it's a lot easier now."
Federline also noted that co-parenting isn't always simple, telling Personal Space he wasn't able to spend Father's Day with all of his children.
"I'm used to not having all my kids, and this is gonna be one of those years," Federline said in the interview, which was published Friday. "When you are co-parenting, you have to be willing to give up some of the things you would really like to do. My boys will be gone, their mom's off in Asia on tour. They are with me until the 15th, and then they are gone for the rest of the month. So I won't have the boys for Father's Day. I'm doing a vacation with some of the kids and my nephew."
Federline's words are refreshingly honest. Co-parenting isn't a walk in the park, but it sounds like he and his exes have a great system going.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement