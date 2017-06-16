Could This Be Jon Snow's Real Name?

Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) true name is a frequent topic of contention among Game of Thrones fans.
The show's sixth season brought some major clues about the character — HBO revealed that Snow's mother is Lyanna Stark. The network also confirmed that Rhaegar Targaryen is Snow's father in a blog post. But even though we know the truth about his lineage, there's still the question of what Jon Snow's real name is.
Roughly a year ago, Game of Thrones fan and Redditor Claire Williams came up with a theory that convinced many of the show's fans what Snow's true name must be. There's a scene in the sixth season that features an inaudible conversation between Lyanna and her brother Ned Stark, and Williams suggested that Lyanna actually spoke her son's name during the exchange.
"His name is..." Lyanna whispers to Ned. His name is what? According to Williams, his name is Jaehaerys. She reached that conclusion after watching the scene roughly 50 times and attempting to read Lyanna's lips during the conversation.
Now, it looks like Williams' theory may have been right after all. A different Reddit user under the name of theshivsharma posted a photo that's reportedly from an upcoming issue of the U.K. film magazine Empire. The text in the image claims that Snow's name is Jaehaerys Targaryen.
That's not the only big reveal if the article turns out to be true, either. According to the preview text, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) also knew about Snow's true name and heritage. Check out the reported Empire page below.
