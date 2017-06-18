This may look like a blurry shitty iPhone pic but here's what it actually is: an image of my father on his zillionth ER trip of the year with me last month, checking to make sure no one came into the room who didn't need to. This man has been with me day and night: as I slept after surgery, as I was wheeled into an MRI, as I lay abject and feeling sorry for myself. He made friends with every nurse. When I got home he blended banana shakes when I wouldn't eat, woke me up with my meds at 3am and made me laugh every day. He gave up his own busy life to make sure I could return to mine. I'm healthy and safe because of his unyielding love. On this Father's Day I want to celebrate all the men who defy the signals culture sends them and nurture, nurture, nurture. I love you Papa. You're my best friend.

