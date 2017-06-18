4 Sexy Ways To Celebrate The Summer Solstice

Things are finally starting to heat up out there — and we're not just talking about the temperatures. The warmer months are upon us, and if your mind isn't already in summer mode, it surely will be on Wednesday, June 21, when we reach the summer solstice and the season begins in earnest.
But, this date isn't just the first day of summer. It's also the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. In other words, the sun will be at the northernmost point in the sky, treating us to a little extra daylight. Communities that follow nature-based faiths will hold solstice festivals that last all day, as they celebrate the bounty of life and the sun itself.
Given the fiery, invigorating energy that's long been associated with the summer solstice, it's also a great day to spend with a lover. Sex is decidedly not part of any traditional solstice ritual, but no one would begrudge you if you found your own steamy way to ring in the new season.
Ahead, discover how you can make the summer solstice the sexiest day of the year.