When Did Sarah Jessica Parker's Son Get So Grown Up?

Remember in season 5 of Sex and the City when Carrie Bradshaw started layering and carrying around very large handbags? Well, the baby who was lurking behind those layers and bags is now 14. Feel old yet?
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker shared a rare photo of son James Wilkie Broderick — Dad is her husband of 20 years, Ferris Bueller star Matthew Broderick — to mark his last day of school yesterday. Not only is the kid now a teen with cool hair and his own slick Ferris-meets-Carrie sense of style, but he's got his a (private) Instagram account to boot. (Don't be weird and try to add him, but do take a sec to note that his bio identities himself as the "son of Adam Flayman," who is the character voiced by Broderick in 2007's Bee Movie.)
Parker, who is also mother to 8-year-old twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Ewell, was clearly feeling nostalgic about her son's completion of another school year.
"Annual last day of school photo," the Divorce actress captioned the pic of James posing outside the James Perse Bleecker Street boutique near the family's West Village home. "A rising 9th grader waits for the bus. As Jim Croce sang, 'If I could save time in a bottle... '"
Gah, Mom, you're so embarrassing. But also sweet.
Now here's a question: Is it more shocking that Carrie Bradshaw's kid takes the bus (Is there a poster of her on the side? Does it splash tutu-clad It Girls?), or thrilling that he might share said bus with his evil school principal and some nerd shilling out Gummi Bears? We couldn't help but wonder.
