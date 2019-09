Disney Has A New Show — & It's All About Fashion

On Thursday, Disney Style announced its latest project: A YouTube-based web series hosted by blogger Candy Washington, that combines two of our favourite things, fashion and Frozen. The show will be a Project Runway-style competition featuring a group of six design students from the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, California, whose mission is to reimagine (and design) a collection inspired by the Disney film. The students are tasked with channelling their own personal style when creating new outfits for the movie's lead characters, Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, with themes for each look including "Downtown Chic," "Beach Boho," and "Hollywood Glam." Viewers will have the opportunity to watch the entire design process unfold, from mood board inspiration to final execution.