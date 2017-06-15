Disney Has A New Show — & It's All About Fashion

It turns out that all of those Disney movies were right — dreams really can come true.
On Thursday, Disney Style announced its latest project: A YouTube-based web series hosted by blogger Candy Washington, that combines two of our favorite things, fashion and Frozen. The show will be a Project Runway-style competition featuring a group of six design students from the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, California, whose mission is to reimagine (and design) a collection inspired by the Disney film. The students are tasked with channeling their own personal style when creating new outfits for the movie's lead characters, Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, with themes for each look including "Downtown Chic," "Beach Boho," and "Hollywood Glam." Viewers will have the opportunity to watch the entire design process unfold, from mood board inspiration to final execution.
According to the trailer, three winners will be selected to receive the prize of a lifetime: A scholarship for their final year of school, and the opportunity to have their collections brought to life and sold via direct-to-consumer retailer Nineteenth Amendment. Major.
With Frozen 2 already in the works (and the anticipation quickly building up), it's no surprise Disney Style selected the perpetually snowy Arendelle as its main source of inspiration. And from the sneak peaks in the trailer above, let's just say we probably won't be able to let this show go. Sorry, we had to.
Disney Design Challenge: Frozen Fashion will air as a four-part web series starting June 16 on Disney Style.
