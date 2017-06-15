Here's Why Beyoncé Probably Isn't In Labour Right Now

On Wednesday, rumours started swirling that Beyoncé had gone into labour based on a tip sent into The Shade Room alleging that Queen Bey and her crew had arrived at UCLA Hospital and were in the process of shutting down the fifth floor — similar to the security measures taken when she gave birth to Blue Ivy. While this sounds like full steam ahead, pictures of Solange and Tina Knowles may suggest otherwise.
According to E! News, Beyoncé's mother and sister were spotted out and about Los Angeles on Wednesday doing some pretty everyday things. Solange and her husband Alan Ferguson stopped by Gracias Madre for lunch, and, according to Instagram, Tina Knowles spent the day at Disneyland. Let's put it this way: Are those things you'd be doing if your sister or daughter was about to give birth?
"Just finished a trip with Tina's Angels and Richards warriors! To Disneyland!" Knowles captioned a picture from her day at the theme park. "It was hott but fun !! It was our trip to kick Off summer vacation! The kids were great fun ! Check out my micky [sic] hat."
"This is a day AT Disneyland with Tina's Angels and Richard's warriors an amazing group of smart , incredible , beautiful young people," she captioned another. "We love you! ❤️Tina and Richard❤️ thanks to the chaperones for doing this?"
If Beyoncé did indeed stop by the hospital, perhaps it was just in preparation for labor rather than because of it. After all, Blue Ivy's birth revealed that a lot of security goes into keeping Beyoncé safe during the process — allegedly to the detriment of other patients.
"I was almost restrained and so were my children," expecting mother Tanisha Newton told Entertainment Weekly about how she was asked to leave the floor of Lenox Hill Hospital in New York during Blue's birth. "It was bad because look who they are. They been pushing, tugging, [saying], 'Ma'am you have to move. This is a secluded area."
However, the hospital says otherwise.
"The hospital has been and still continues to be in control of managing all security at the facility," spokesman Frank Danza said in a statement. "We have made every effort to ensure minimal disruption to other families experiencing the births of their own children over the past three days."
Let's hope this time around, things go smoothly for mother, babies, and the other patients. Whenever that is.
