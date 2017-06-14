Has John Legend Seen Chrissy Teigen's Butthole?

When it comes to the delicate balance between intimacy and privacy, even the closest couples will probably admit that there are at least some things they keep hidden from each other in their relationship. Or are there? In the case of #couplegoals reigning champs Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, it seems that there are fewer mysteries in the pair's marriage than Teigen once thought.
In a new interview with Marie Claire, Teigen recounts the mortifying experience of finding out that her hubby was privy to a secret she firmly believed was hers, and hers alone alone — safely tucked away in a small, dark crevice. "John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John's never seen my butthole,'" said the cover star — prompting Legend to shine some sunlight on the truth about his unsuspecting wife's derrière. Teigen continued, "And John says, 'Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.'"
Oh, dear. So, how did the 31-year-old supermodel take this traumatising revelation? "I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again,'" said the July cover star. We can't tell how serious Teigen is being, here. But it definitely wasn't Legend's intention to eliminate that position from the bedroom when he unsheathed the naked truth. Lesson learned? Honesty is still always a good policy — butt sometimes, it might come back to bite you in the ass.
