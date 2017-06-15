Already busting at its Spandex seams with more superheroes, galactic assassins, sentient foliage, and insect-inspired shrink suits than it can handle, it looks like Avengers: Infinity War is getting one more major player. Deadline reports that The Walking Dead's resident badass, Danai Gurira, will reprise her Black Panther role for the epic film.
Fans of Gurira's katana-wielding Michonne won't be surprised at the announcement that she's joining the ranks of Thor and Iron Man. After all, she's managed to survive this long in a world full of zombies with a baseball bat wrapped with barbed wire. Before she appears alongside the Avengers team, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Dr. Strange, and Ant-Man, Gurira will play Okoye in Black Panther. That's her connection to Infinity War, which seems to be bringing a few characters over from the upcoming film.
Okoye is part of the Dora Milaje, a team of female bodyguards (and possible wives for the king) who are tasked with protecting the Wakandan royal family — including the actual Black Panther himself, played by Chadwick Boseman. In the comics, a warrior from each of Wakanda's tribes was enlisted to the Dora Milaje, which was a way to keep peace among the different groups. While they don't have any actual superpowers, control chaos magic à la Scarlet Witch, or get access to some sort of super serum, the members of the Dora Milaje are expert martial artists and, it's safe to assume, masters of undercover deception, too.
There aren't any details yet on how big Okoye's role will be in Infinity War, since Marvel is notorious for keeping just about everything under wraps. Fans can add her to Marvel's growing roster of female stars, however.
After facing criticism from fans over the lack of badass female characters, it seems the super studio is finally listening.
