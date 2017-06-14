Following One Love Manchester, Ariana Grande Will Become Honorary Citizen

Following the tragic attack in Manchester, United Kingdom, on May 22, Ariana Grande has proven herself to be a very capable pop star. The 23-year-old galvanised the pop world for an impromptu benefit concert titled "One Love Manchester," an assembly of some of the world's biggest superstars. For her efforts, Ariana Grande will earn honorary citizenship in Manchester, as The Guardian reports. In fact, the city of Manchester organised a whole new process through which it can recognise contributions, all because of Ariana Grande.
"This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognise those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city," council leader Richard Leese told BBC news. He added that Grande "exemplified" the world's loving response to the terror of the tragic incident, and that many already consider Grande an honorary "Mancunian."
In the wake of the tragedy, which killed 22, Grande has demonstrated remarkable resilience. Organising the star-studded concert aside, the Florida native visited Manchester victims in the hospital.
"We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn't recoil," she wrote on Twitter following the attack. "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."
She briefly postponed her "Dangerous Woman" tour following the attack, but relaunched it June 7, when she posted a photo of her first show back on Instagram. She works hard; this return performance was just three days after the epic demonstration of love that was "One Love Manchester," which, it must be said, raised over £10 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency fund.
The new system, which is still being proposed, will allow those from outside greater Manchester to earn honorary citizenship. The council also plans to honour the "great many selfless acts" that came as a response to the tragedy at an as of yet untitled event later this year.
