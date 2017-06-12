Katy Perry made some pretty sexy revelations this weekend regarding her ex John Mayer that have fans shipping them all over again. During her Witness World Wide live stream, Perry ranked Mayer her best lover. But this big reveal wasn't unprovoked.
When Late Late Show host James Corden stopped by to play a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," he decided to ask Perry about her famous exes, Diplo, Orlando Bloom and Mayer, live on air. Specifically, how good they were in bed. Not wanting to eat a thousand-year-old egg, Perry spilled her guts and actually ranked them from best to worst. Mayer got the top spot.
Of course, this was right after she admitted that all three were "amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this place." Not to mention that Josh Groban is the one who got away. Quite literally, since she admitted that's who she wrote her Teenage Dream track, "The One Who Got Away," about. Sadly, they're just friends, which was why Twitter had some fun dreaming up all the ways Mayer and Perry could give it another try.
Helping Twitter's cause was the fact that Perry admitted she loves the person who called her a "prism," which just so happens to be the name of her 2013 album. Fans were quick to point out that the guy who gave her that moniker was none other than Mayer. "Katy Perry loves the person who called her a prism," one fan wrote. "It was John Mayer. She basically admitted she loves him my heart."
Another person agreed, "'I love the person who called me a Prism!' - Katy Perry! We know she loves @JohnMayer."
Others just wanted to send Perry and Mayer their best wishes. "I love you guys," someone tweeted, "Get marry and have children please, you're cutes together."
Someone else basically hinged all their hopes and dreams on their future union. "If John Mayer and Katy Perry gets back together," they wrote, "I'm gonna believe in love again."
Let's not count out a Mayer reunion just yet. After all, Perry did forgive Taylor Swift this weekend. Basically, we're ready to expect the unexpected when it comes to Perry. In the meantime, we'll just rewatch Mayer and Perry's duet "Who You Love."
