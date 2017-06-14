Twitter Is A Little Too Thirsty For These Beyoncé Babies

It's official: Twitter has turned into that annoying cousin who can't stop texting to see whether that water has broken yet.
While anyone with a basic grasp of math and the human reproductive system can figure out that Beyoncé and Jay Z should be expecting their twins soon, nothing about delivery dates has been confirmed. Yesterday, however, The Shade Room shared an anonymous tip alleging that the superstar couple had arrived at UCLA Hospital, and now everyone's losing it.
Whether or not Bey is actually in labour is unconfirmed, and, frankly, her business. But as far as her fans on Twitter are concerned, it's all systems go. It's like Chicken Little, only with magical, majestically named babies falling instead of the sky.
If someone asks why you're not getting any work done today, just point them to these Bey baby memes. (And maybe also remind them about the flurry of tweets that surfaced when similar rumors got out back in May.)