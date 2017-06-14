Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Stands Up To Mommy-Shamers

Amanda Stanton has some Bachelor in Paradise drama of her own.
The reality star, who was among the contestants flown home after production on the ABC show was halted, has apparently been getting grief from internet trolls over her parenting. Stanton is mother to two young daughters — 4-year-old Kinsey and 3-year-old Charlie — and has been criticized for leaving her girls to star on Bachelor in Paradise.
The 27-year-old mom, who first appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, addressed the mommy-shaming on Instagram, Entertainment Tonight reports.
"I don’t normally like to address the trolls/mom shamers… but it’s so out of control!” she wrote. "I’d like to take a moment to clarify first of all that my kids DO have a father [ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, from whom she split in 2015] that is part of their life. They spend time with him, too. So if you see a photo of me without my kids one weekend and comment something like ‘mother of the year’ or ‘wow shouldn’t she be with her kids?’ Well, there’s a VERY good chance that I can’t be with them because they’re with their dad.”
Stanton, who was briefly engaged to Andi Dorfman's ex Josh Murray after meeting on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise, also clarified her Bachelor in Paradise casting.
"As far as Bachelor in Paradise goes, it doesn’t film for very long at ALL," she explained. “I know it airs for 2 months… but it actually takes a lot less than that to film it. And alllllll the other days, weeks, months of the year, I am with [my kids]!
"I am fortunate enough to be able to work from home and spend more time with my kids than most parents," she added. "My kids are my entire world. I am doing my best to give them a great life."
While she's since been flooded with messages of support, some mommy-shamers haven't backed down from making judgmental comments.
"She has a better chance to find a partner with online dating," reads one comment on her Instagram feed. "Why go away again? At least with production suspended, she could be back with her kids. SMH."
Honestly. Glass houses, folks!
