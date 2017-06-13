J.Crew Is Making Another Major Change

For the company, that means they’re scaling back. For starters, the branding mailer will feature far less pages and will be separated into his and hers versions. (Which, considering the gender-fluid era we’ve evolved into feels a bit antiquated.) This decision is said to leave a little more funding for J.Crew’s digital initiatives. While this doesn’t mean the iconic style guide won't be eliminated entirely, it does seem like the possible beginning of the end for the book, considering this tumultuous time for the brand.