Ed Sheeran Slept On This Oscar Winner's Couch Before He Made It Big

Long before "Shape of You" was playing in retail stores and gyms across the country, Ed Sheeran was just an unknown musician who was crashing at Jamie Foxx's place.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, Foxx revealed that a number of now-famous stars have stayed on his couch before their big breaks.
"You want all art to be celebrated from everybody. I had Ed Sheeran sleep on my couch for six weeks," Foxx told ET. "Before he made it, he came to my crib. So did Anthony Hamilton, Nick Cannon, all these [people]."
From the interview, it sounds like Foxx sees his hospitality as a service to the artistic community.
Advertisement
"You gotta press anybody that's got that artistic feel, that touch, you've got to lift them up," the Oscar winner told ET. "I always set the table for the artists, for the young folks."
Foxx's Baby Driver costar Ansel Elgort also told the outlet that Foxx has been supportive of his musical endeavors.
"He invited me to his house and said, 'Come to the studio, I want to hear your music,'" Elgort told ET. "He's been so supportive through everything, and it's just awesome, because it made this whole process so much more fun."
Elgort also said that Foxx "really spreads the love" and is "so supportive of everything."
"As a young actor walking onto this set — and this goes for Jon [Hamm] as well — I was so excited to do this movie, but I didn't expect any kind of relationship with these guys, where they would be so supportive," Elgort told ET. "They've become mentors."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement