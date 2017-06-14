Why I'm So Ready For A Lindsay Lohan Comeback

The other thing is this. The reason Lohan has been out of work for so long is that no production company could afford the insurance to employ her. She, ah, wasn’t exactly professional on a couple of projects and basically nobody could (or would) put up the cash to pay for the thing if Lohan either didn’t turn up or, I don’t know, got arrested again midway through shooting (a friend of my ex-boyfriend’s saw Lohan during her community service and said she was extremely polite and very diligent about emptying the rubbish bags). So, Sky Atlantic, which is producing Sick Note, has either taken a leap of faith on Lohan and pulled together the insurance to cover her – OR she’s redeemed herself enough to be a safe investment again. Either way, Lohan is clearly turning up to work and frankly, that’s the best endorsement of her wellbeing we’ve had in a long time.