Amber Rose Is Bringing Back Her Bush, No Matter What Instagram Thinks

Even in 2017, pubes are still an issue. We've talked before about how pubic hair incites passionate debate from all sides of the issue, from the pube havers to pube waxers to people that have sex with women. It's one the most inconsequential aspects of going about your daily life, but it's a conversation that is still ongoing. So it's heartening when celebrities use their influence to make pubic hair feel like the mundane biological thing that it is. Pubes are just hair that grows out of a place on a body. All ways to groom your pubes are equally valid, but today it's still considered more socially conventional to remove your hair.