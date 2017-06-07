Trust Oprah Winfrey To Have The Best Clooney Twins Gift Idea

What do you get the babies who have everything — including Amal and George Clooney's spectacular genes? Of course Oprah Winfrey knows.
Though Ella and Alexander Clooney are just a day old, the twins have already made their way onto Winfrey's shopping list, according to an interview she gave to Entertainment Tonight.
To no one's surprise, the talk show host, on hand to promote the second season of the OWN drama Queen Sugar with Ava DuVernay, has the best gift idea for the newborn Clooney twins. And no, it doesn't involve bursting into the nursery and shouting, "You get a car seat! And you get a car seat!" while everyone goes into hysterics.
"My favourite baby gift to give is the baby’s own book club," Winfrey, who knows a thing or two about book clubs, told Nancy O'Dell. "You get the name of the baby and then you send them every baby book you could imagine and you put the name of the baby on the book and do their own book club. Now I’m giving you my favourite idea!"
Yes, and we're totally stealing it. Thanks for the tip, O.
Alternatively, you could follow Clooney pal and Casamigos partner Rande Gerber's lead and just drop off some diapers (for the baby) and tequila (for the parents).
So many babies. So many options.
