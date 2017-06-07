There's no question that Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) was kind of a dick during all eight Harry Potter movies. He spent most of his youth being sympathetic to Voldemort's cause, spewing wizarding slurs at anyone who isn't a "pureblood," and throwing his money around like he's a star of Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills. But what if Draco could be redeemed with one scene? A deleted clip from Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows, Part 2 reveals that Draco could have earned all of our affection with one act of defiance in front of Voldemort.
Seventeen uncovered the clip, which was initially released a few years ago. However, now that we've had some time to digest the Harry Potter franchise — and are already onto J.K. Rowling's new Wizarding World series, Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them — it's time we take a good, hard look at the Draco that could have been.
While the platinum blonde ventured to the dark side by becoming a Death Eater, there was plenty of evidence that he wasn't entirely sold on Voldemort's messed-up attempts at creating a new world order. He chose not to kill Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) when it was required of him, proving that there was a soul (or at least a very lost child) buried underneath all that snark. However, not murdering Dumbledore isn't exactly the bravest move that Draco could make. Instead, Draco gets the hero treatment in this deleted clip, which shows him not only denouncing He Who Shall Not Be Named, but saving his longtime enemy Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) in the process by tossing him a wand.
Fans watching the scene on YouTube have a lot to say about Draco's actions:
"WHY THE HECK WASN'T THIS IN THE FILM?! LIKE I WOULD'VE DIED IF I SAW DRACO REDEEM HIMSELF," one wrote.
"Wish this was in the film. Would have made sense relating to Harry saving him in the room of requirement," said another.
Others had an idea about why it was left on the cutting room floor:
"Yeah, but don't you think that would have been a little far-fetched? Draco would never stand up to Voldemort," one reminded fans. "Behind his back, maybe!"
Well, at least your childhood crush on Draco is justified... kind of.
