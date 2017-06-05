Story from Movies

What To Expect From A Wonder Woman Sequel

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Courtesy of Warner Bros
She blazes through battlefields with a shield that can deflect machine guns. She bursts into the WWI strategy room without nary a consideration for stuffy gender politics. She appreciates a good ice cream cone. She’s Wonder Woman, and she’s the best superhero we can remember.
We’re not the only people who can’t get enough of Wonder Woman. Making $103.1 million in North America, Wonder Woman had the highest opening weekend for a film directed by a woman. And if audiences flocked in droves to the movies this weekend, it’s because critics raved in droves. Wonder Woman has a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Given the overwhelmingly positive response to Wonder Woman’s first-ever movie, one doesn’t need to be psychic to predict that this won’t be her last. A sequel is brewing somewhere in the Warner Bros. studios.
Here are our best guesses as to the plot and details of the Wonder Woman sequel.

More from Movies

R29 Original Series