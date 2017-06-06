Everything is glorious because Amal and George Clooney have finally had their twins. Little Ella and Alexander Clooney were born on Tuesday, and are already getting all the love in the world not just from their parents, but from fellow celebrities.
"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," a publicist confirmed to People. "Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
It seems everyone is filled with jokes when it comes to the joyous news, and a number of celebrities couldn't keep their excitement to themselves.
Congratulations to Amal & George Clooney on welcoming their twins, Ella and Alexander!!!— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 6, 2017
Congratulations to George and #AmalClooney who became first time parents this morning to twins, Ella and Alexander! ?? pic.twitter.com/qwjWBaYtFG— B. Scott (@lovebscott) June 6, 2017
Welcome to the world, Ella and Alexander Clooney. Congratulations, George and Amal, or as I’m now calling you, Ocean’s Four.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 6, 2017
From the Clooneys: "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."?— ?hrp? (@hollyrpeete) June 6, 2017
AW...sigh...Boy Girl #twins are fun!!!????#doublefootballhold ????Congratulations George & Amal!! Enjoy! Welcome Ella & Alexander Clooney!! pic.twitter.com/8yRidpDwtd— ?hrp? (@hollyrpeete) June 6, 2017
Some celebrities couldn't wait until the due date to celebrate. Cindy Crawford took to Instagram back in March to celebrate the twins' arrival.
"Hey, @RandeGerber — think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys!" she captioned the photo of herself holding up two onesies.
It's nice to know that we're not the only ones who can't contain our excitement about this happy, growing family. I'm not a celeb, but congratulations, Amal and George!
