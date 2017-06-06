The 2017 Black Girl's Guide To Summer Movies

The quintessential movie for Black girls hasn't even been made yet. It's obviously the upcoming film with Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna. I'm prepared to argue about this. Alas, we have at least a year's worth of anticipation before Issa Rae and Ava DuVernay's perfect creation is complete. We will have to patiently wait to gather our squads around a Netflix subscription and bask in its glory.
But it's already summer, and we having viewing needs in the here and now. Fortunately, Hollywood is coming through with some promising options for the coming months. At least one of these films includes Idris Elba, which is always a win. I'm also prepared to argue about that.
I’ve rounded up some of the summer flicks that Black girls are likely to love. And for those of you who might want to avoid the theatre crowds — and the harsh air conditioning and sticky floors — I’ve also included a couple of DVD or streaming options for a perfect night in.
This is the Black girl’s’ guide to summer movies.