This Theory About Davos & Jon Snow Will Blow Your Mind

With the season 7 premiere of Game Of Thrones inching closer, it's important to make sure we're caught up on both the plot and the theories. Well, here's a new fan theory, and it doesn't involve who you'd expect. While much of the focus is on leaders Cersei (Lena Headey), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), there's one person who might be the most important character of them all: Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham). Since Melisandre (Carice van Houten) arrived and prophesied that Azor Ahai, who was responsible for driving away the White Walkers, would return to defeat them all over again, everyone's money has been on Jon Snow to be the savior of Westeros, but it turns out that Davos might also fit the bill.
Advertisement
"When the red star bleeds and the darkness gathers, Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt to wake dragons out of stone," Melisandre says. "In the ancient books it's written that a warrior will draw a burning sword from the fire, and that sword shall be Lightbringer."
Put simply, the Azor Ahai must be born beneath a bleeding star with smoke and salt and have taken a burning sword from a fire. Now that we know Jon is actually a Targaryen (dragon), and was born "under" a sword made of meteorite (star), while his mother was crying (salt), people think he may just be our guy. However, Davos has a pretty convincing story as well.
According to Reddit user FollowTheBeard, it all starts in season 2. Stannis pulls a flaming sword from a fire, leading Melisandre to believe he's Azor Ahai, but Ser Davos actually picked it up later once people left the beach. Davos was also presumed to be dead after Wildfire ravaged Stannis's fleet, but when he returns, it's almost as if he's being reborn.
Then, for most of season 2, a comet with a red tail is in the sky above Westeros. Is this the "bleeding star"?
Plus, Davos was the one present when Jon (a dragon, remember) woke from the dead — or, some would say, stone.
And one more thing: Cunningham told Conan O'Brien that George R.R. Martin told him, specifically, a secret about the show that he's never shared. What else could that possibly be?
Ugh, I don't know! This hurts my brain. To be honest, I'd rather the episodes just get here already so we can watch it unfold ourselves.
Advertisement