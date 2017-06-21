The Most Cringe-Worthy Sex Scenes In Movie History

In a perfect world, there would be no embarrassing sex stories. No one would ever fall off beds, make weird noises, or stumble upon an unexpected surprise mid-coitus. But in reality, the coming together of bodies can be a clunky affair.
We can't even escape the awkward truths of the bedroom at the movies, because it often turns out that on-screen sex is just as disjointed as real-life sex. After all, not every film can devote 15-minute chunks of run time to masterfully planned bedtime choreography like Blue Is the Warmest Color does.
These scenes will make you gasp, cringe, and wonder: What where the directors thinking? While some scenes are intentionally squirm-inducing (see: The 40 Year Old Virgin), many of them were filmed with the utmost seriousness. And that's the perplexing charm of these earnest scenes. They meant it!
