Frank's call to James Miller's widow doesn't go as planned; he expects her to thank him for taking out her husband's killer. She tells him to get lost and to take Miller's name out of his mouth. His ego is bruised, but Claire knows just the thing to cheer him up. She takes him out to the front of the White House, where countless supporters are holding "We are all Jim Miller" signs. For Frank, it's a reminder that his fear propaganda is working. He shakes hands and works his way down the line — miraculously, nobody shoots him — telling each person, "You have nothing to be afraid of."