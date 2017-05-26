Huebel’s take away from the whole situation was that Carey “just didn’t want to do what [producers] wanted her to do.” While Huebel was wondering “fucking what is going on with her?” he should be considering what is going on with him — and anyone else who thinks that working with a legend like Mariah Carey doesn’t come with some conditions. If nothing else, Mariah is a shining example of women asking for what they want, being paid what they deserve, and speaking up if they have something to contribute. Women don’t have to do what everyone wants them to. We should all learn a thing or two from Carey, and Huebel should put some respeck on her name.