This is it, folks. Summer is on the horizon. The skies are blue, the bank holiday is here, we've got a gin & tonic in hand, and we've booked our flights. After-work drinks are more frequent, we're walking to the office and we've pinned our festival tickets to the fridge. We'd say we have summer well and truly tied up this year.
You'll have noticed some key trends come out of SS17: gingham, statement sleeves, fuchsia and red, blazers, maximalist shoes... and yet when the weather changes so abruptly, we're often unsure how to style our key pieces. When in doubt? Instagram. A quick scroll through our feeds for sartorial inspiration and we're ready to hit the park – best mule first – with friends, a bottle of prosecco and some speakers.
Click through to see how your favourite turned-out women are tackling spring dressing, from light layering to rainbow brights.