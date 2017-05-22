When casting actual people to play beloved animated characters, it can be tricky to get the roles just right. However, there is one person that plenty of fans on Twitter would love to see as Jasmine in Disney's upcoming live-action Aladdin, and that's Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall.
It's no secret that the singer — who got her start with the group on The X Factor — has the vocal chops to belt out fave Disney song "A Whole New World" alongside a yet-to-be-cast Aladdin, but she also looks a whole lot like the princess. The Sun even reported that Thirlwall was already in talks for the upcoming movie, which was adapted by Big Fish screenwriter John August and is set to be directed by Guy Ritchie. However, if that is the case, the Little Mix star has yet to comment on it.
What we know for sure is that she fits the bill: The Hollywood Reporter released details of the open casting call, and it sounds like the 24-year-old would make the ideal choice for the upcoming feature. Producers are seeking Middle Eastern actors in the 18 to 25 age range who have serious singing skills to audition for Jasmine and Aladdin. Thirlwall, whom Seventeen reports is of Yemeni and Egyptian ancestry, definitely belongs in the audition room, and fans on Twitter are convinced she would make the perfect choice for Aladdin's love interest.
While we have no idea what the future will hold for Jade as Jasmine, we do know that Will Smith is in talks to portray The Genie, a role originated in the 1992 animated film by the late Robin Williams. Though Aladdin has yet to be cast, some fans want Twisted actor Avan Jogia as the lead. Others are convinced Armani Salado, a relative unknown actor who bears a striking resemblance to the animated character, would make the perfect choice.
No matter who fans think best resembles the original characters, we'll have to wait and see who producers believe is the best fit. Of course, even if Thirlwall doesn't nab the role (or doesn't want it) she may want to use her Jasmine-esque good looks to rock a killer Halloween costume in 2017.
