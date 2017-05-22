We’ve gotten used to seeing Shailene Woodley with her signature brownish-auburn hair. Whether it’s in a pixie cut or past her shoulders, the actress has pretty much rocked the same enviable colour for years. But stars, too, experience beauty fatigue like the rest of us (just look to Halsey and Vanessa Hudgens for proof) and judging by her new Cali-girl blond hair, it seems Woodley hit that point.
Just yesterday, Woodley’s colourist, Kari Hill from Mèche Salon, debuted the star’s newest look on Instagram — and, what do you know, it’s L.A.’s biggest hair trend at the moment.
The West Coast fad, called"smudging," is all about removing harsh lines from older dye jobs and grown-out highlights, so going lighter will look more gradual and natural. It’s clear that Woodley got more than a few highlights, and it looks gorgeously glossy. Is this the new color for summer? We think so.
