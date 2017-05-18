Did Amber Rose Just Troll Beyoncé Or Was Muva Hacked?

Amber Rose was hacked!
Or at least that’s what she’s claiming after a few shady tweets to Beyoncé and Tyga were sent out from her account.
Last night, the Great Becky Debate of 2016 was resuscitated after Rose’s account tweeted the following.
“Hey @Beyoncé I got a secret. I am Becky With the Short Hair. #iaintsorry #muvalemonade.”
Oh, dear. However, it didn’t stop there. The hacker also targeted Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, rapper Tyga.
“Dear @Tyga ever since you left @BLACCHYNA your music has been [trash] it's always been trash just more than usual. #muva.” Of course, this was accented by a multiple "trash" emoji.
Rose briefly addressed the tweets early this morning, explaining that it was all just a big misunderstanding.
Despite the hack, Rose made it clear that she agreed with at least one of those tweets. “We both got hacked fuck it...” The message included a link to a video she posted after midnight, “Damn I think my Twitter got hacked,” she said awash in the purple glow of a Snapchat filter. Charlamagne tha God then appeared behind her, “I think mine got hacked to, but I’m gonna tell you something, Tyga’s music is trash.” Muva grinned widely, and just said, “Damn Charlamagne, fuck.”
Maybe it's just me, but it’s hard to believe that anyone armed with the superior skills to hack into a celebrity Twitter account would concern themselves with the quality of Tyga’s music. Let alone revive a debate that’s, quite frankly, tired.
Then again, back in 2014, Blac Chyna claimed that her ex-boyfriend Tyga hacked her account. And considering Rose and Chyna maintain close ties, perhaps this is just the universe’s attempt to balance things out. Or maybe this was just a disgruntled fan looking to add a little drama to our Thursdays?
While most celebrities delete tweets from hackers immediately after becoming aware of them, Amber Rose did no such thing. Even after addressing the tech debacle with an apology, she left them up.
