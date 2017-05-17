After a whole lot of teasing and lipstick, Selena Gomez has finally shared the first photo from her "Bad Liar" shoot , out May 18. Look closely at the shot and you'll notice Gomez is wearing a yellow bracelet that says "Risk." Turns out, Gomez's bracelet isn't a fashion statement but something much more meaningful.
According to Elle, fans immediately took notice of the bracelet and bandage on Gomez's arm and began asking questions. "What's the pic trying to convey?" one Instagram follower asked. "Attempted suicide? Lame."
Soon photographer Petra Collins, who took this shot of Gomez for her new single, weighed in on the serious discussion going on in the comments letting fans know the bracelet and bandage were not props, but very real. "Not at all," Collins wrote in response to the question. "Selena came straight from the hospital to this shoot — from being there for lupus."
Advertisement
Petra Collins said that Selena came from the hospital to the #BadLiar photoshoot after being there for her Lupus. pic.twitter.com/TNaWjL6mYZ— Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) May 17, 2017
The yellow "Risk" bracelet is actually what the hospital gives patients who are a fall risk. As Elle pointed out, hospitals use coloured bracelets to let staff know how to treat a patient. According to the American Hospital Association's guidelines, yellow is "a warning to slow down, pay attention and take special precautions." It lets staff know "this person needs to be assisted when walking or transferring to help prevent a fall."
Gomez could have taken the bracelet off, but leaving it on sends a powerful message to fans that her illness doesn't keep her from living her life and doing her job. It's something Gomez has made clear since revealing she had been diagnosed with lupus in 2015. Gomez has always said she wants to be a role model for anyone who is struggling with their health, even opening up about her time in rehab for mental health issues related to lupus last year so that others know they are not alone.
In a recent interview about the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which she is a producer of, Gomez said she related to the teens on the show and wanted to make sure others knew they weren't alone. "I would do anything to have a good influence on this generation," she said. "It's hard, but I definitely relate to everything going on.”
It's why her fans were happy to know the real story behind her yellow bracelet. "Thank you so much for clearing this up," one fan wrote to Collins on Instagram. "I was so hurt for a moment and triggered. Love you thanks for responding."
Now, we'll have to wait until tomorrow to see what other important messages Gomez may be sending with her new single.
Advertisement