Matthew & Renee Morrison Are Expecting Their First Baby!

Matthew Morrison is ready to sing and dance his way into fatherhood. The actor revealed to People that he and his wife Renee are expecting their first child. The 38-year-old, who stars in the new movie After The Reality, opened up about his hopes for being a father and gushed about his wife, whom he already credits with the baby's good looks.
"I’m so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be," the former Glee star told People, going on to say that he's "looking forward to everything" about being a dad.
For Morrison, the best part is having something that's a part of both himself and his partner — a representation of their relationship and the bond they share.
"The fact that it’s half me and half the person that I love most in this world..." he trailed off, lost in thought. "I’m so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has."
Renee Morrison expressed her own joy at the happy news over on Instagram, writing a long, thought out caption dedicated to her husband and the upcoming joys of motherhood.

...life... it is sometimes beyond my comprehension. How things manifest. Things that are beyond my wildest dreams. My love, @_matthew.morrison_ you have given me dreams I didn't know to dream, love greater than all the fairy tales, hope when it seemed to be slipping from my finger tips... and so so so much more baby. You leave me speechless when I usually always have the right words... you've brought me peace in times when there's fire inside of me... and now you've given me a child that I get to call my own... LIFE... It just no longer makes sense without you. The capacity of love, bliss, and gratitude I feel is beyond my comprehension. There are no words... they all seem to fail me in this moment. So I sit, and smile, and type, and erase, and type again.... and all I come up with is THANK YOU... you beautiful, precious human. My husband, my partner, my best friend.. my BABY DADDY! My Sherpapa... I trust my life and the life of OUR CHILD so completely in your hands. We are so fortunate to have you as our protector and our guide. I couldn't have dreamt of a better Papa for our little one. OURS. Me & You. Forever. Mau Loa! A special thank you to @isaaccohenphotography & @noelmaitland for helping Matthew and I capture & share these unforgettable moments!

"My love, @_matthew.morrison_ you have given me dreams I didn't know to dream," the post begins, later saying, "and now you've given me a child that I get to call my own...The capacity of love, bliss, and gratitude I feel is beyond my comprehension. There are no words... they all seem to fail me in this moment.
"My husband, my partner, my best friend.. my BABY DADDY!" she continued. "I trust my life and the life of OUR CHILD so completely in your hands. We are so fortunate to have you as our protector and our guide. I couldn't have dreamt of a better Papa for our little one."
Congratulations all around!
