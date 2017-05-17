Matthew & Renee Morrison Are Expecting Their First Baby!

...life... it is sometimes beyond my comprehension. How things manifest. Things that are beyond my wildest dreams. My love, @_matthew.morrison_ you have given me dreams I didn't know to dream, love greater than all the fairy tales, hope when it seemed to be slipping from my finger tips... and so so so much more baby. You leave me speechless when I usually always have the right words... you've brought me peace in times when there's fire inside of me... and now you've given me a child that I get to call my own... LIFE... It just no longer makes sense without you. The capacity of love, bliss, and gratitude I feel is beyond my comprehension. There are no words... they all seem to fail me in this moment. So I sit, and smile, and type, and erase, and type again.... and all I come up with is THANK YOU... you beautiful, precious human. My husband, my partner, my best friend.. my BABY DADDY! My Sherpapa... I trust my life and the life of OUR CHILD so completely in your hands. We are so fortunate to have you as our protector and our guide. I couldn't have dreamt of a better Papa for our little one. OURS. Me & You. Forever. Mau Loa! A special thank you to @isaaccohenphotography & @noelmaitland for helping Matthew and I capture & share these unforgettable moments!

A post shared by R͚E͚N͚E͚E͚ M͚ M͚O͚R͚R͚I͚S͚O͚N͚ (@reneemmorrison) on May 17, 2017 at 6:00am PDT