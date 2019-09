My Strange Crush: Ian Hislop

Perhaps I’m giving Ian the benefit of the doubt here, but I’d hope he’d not make these mistakes again. He’s got spectacular previous form for punching upwards, not down, and I’ve got a hunch he’d be on the right side of any fight if he knew enough about the subject. Plus, when it comes to latching onto Generation Z-level woke interpretations of what is objectively good and bad in the world, Private Eye is getting stuck in. As well as criticising companies offering or auctioning unpaid internships, the magazine has directed snark towards both that Pepsi advert, and Sadiq Khan’s apparent forgetfulness in light of another Kardashian-Jenner’s advertising. Remember when Protein World’s “Beach Body Ready” signs provoked the London mayor to promise an end to sexist adverts on the Tube? The very same company, via posters of trim spokesmodel Khloe Kardashian, is flogging the same products , under the slogan “Can you keep up with a Kardashian?” On the Tube!