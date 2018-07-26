If you’re in need of some inspiration, look to the bombshells of decades past: Farrah Fawcett in that red swimsuit, all big hair and megawatt smile; Ursula Andress in her white bikini, emerging from the water in 1962’s Dr. No; Marilyn Monroe in a now-iconic white one-piece on Amagansett Beach, Long Island. Pam Grier worked a triangle crochet bikini top while fighting crime in 1973’s blaxploitation film Coffy and, of course, we have Pammy, forever etched in our minds in that red high-cut Baywatch swimsuit.