Ah, swimwear. Anticipated (sunshine!) and feared (exposed!) in equal measure, the summer staple can be tricky to navigate. Imagining the looks we’ll turn out poolside is a bit of a stretch when we’re still battling with unpredictable weather and deciding which hotspot to head to this summer. But don’t sweat it, we’ve got your bathing suit sorted.
If you’re in need of some inspiration, look to the bombshells of decades past: Farrah Fawcett in that red swimsuit, all big hair and megawatt smile; Ursula Andress in her white bikini, emerging from the water in 1962’s Dr. No; Marilyn Monroe in a now-iconic white one-piece on Amagansett Beach, Long Island. Pam Grier worked a triangle crochet bikini top while fighting crime in 1973’s blaxploitation film Coffy and, of course, we have Pammy, forever etched in our minds in that red high-cut Baywatch swimsuit.
Whether you’re digging tropical prints, block colours or nautical stripes, and prefer a sporty, sexy or modest cut, we’ve got the best bikinis and one-pieces to add a sartorial touch to your beachside frolics. Bon voyage!