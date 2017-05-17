This is the only power Serena Joy has left. Once, she had the respect of her peers and her husband. We see how slowly, her influence diminished as other women's rights were taken away. The world she helped build ultimately destroyed her. And her husband, once supportive, has simply turned away, despite his promise that he "won't give up trying." (Nothing makes that more clear than the moment when we see her book atop the trash heap outside their new home. The message isn't subtle: A woman's place is literally in the garbage.)