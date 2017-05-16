Welp, this is one random pairing. According to ET Online, Bella Thorne was spotted out with Scott Disick, prompting fans to speculate whether the 19-year-old Famous In Love actress and the 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians dad were a romantic item.
ET Online reports that Kourtney Kardashian's on-again, off-again partner — the two have reportedly been officially "off" since 2015, but remain active co-parents — was seen with the Freeform star at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA, before moving on to another celeb favourite, The Nice Guy, to enjoy more snackage. (Does that mean they skipped out on Catch's s'mores pizza? Guess the world may never know.) Later that night the two reportedly headed to The Peppermint Club to see a show, and left at the end of the night in Disick's car.
Neither party has discussed the alleged "date night," and there's a very real chance that it wasn't actually as romantic as the multiple food stops seemed to be. Perhaps these two are merely collaborating on something. (A fashion line? A charity function?) Or, perhaps, they were stuck in an awkward situation where they made big group plans and everyone else bailed save for these two, and neither wanted to be rude.
Thorne already has a connection to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which Disick, obviously, is intimately intertwined with. Thorne is friendly with Kylie Jenner, who is also 19, making Thorne also 14 years younger than Disick. The former Disney Channel star said as much when Thorne's Seventeen interview about a rich "Hollywood mean girl" was interpreted to be about one of the Jenner sisters. Speaking to Huffington Post Live, Thorne stated:
"I love Kylie, she's super sweet... Kylie and I don't really get to hang out all that much, we used to hang out more often when we were both a little bit younger. She's so sweet ... We have lots of mutual friends. I sat next to her at Fashion Week and we were talking. She's awesome, and we said we would catch up and stuff, and she's really great."
As for Disick, he was recently seen hanging out with model Ella Ross, whom he went to dinner with at Malibu's NoBu and WeHo's new bistro TAO. Maybe Disick is just hosting a Food Network show of Los Angeles' hottest restaurants and bringing along the show's famous guests? Honestly, it would make a lot more sense than him dating Thorne.
