If you're not watching American Gods on STARZ, then let this one erotic and emotional scene be the reason to make you start. It has the internet in an uproar because it is so perfect in its execution, and it's extremely NSFW. (This is premium television, after all.)
To give you a quick rundown, the show, which is based on a 2001 Neil Gaiman novel of the same, tells the story of ancient and modern gods who are at odds with each other as they deal with the changing world around them. At the heart of the complex and visually stunning story is Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and his new friend and boss/mentor, Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). It's their relationship, formed in episode 1, that is at the heart of action, but the most memorable scenes of the series so far have taken place with other gods that we have met in subplots (presumably ones that will be linked together in an upcoming episode). In episode 3, "Head Full of Snow," we meet two men: one, an eager salesman named Mr. Salim (Omid Abtahi) who is new to America, and a silent cab driver, the Jinn (Mousa Kraish), whose really a god with a (literal) fire in his eyes. The two form a bond during a sexually charged car ride and end up in Mr. Salim's room. The Jinn exits the bathroom wearing a towel, and as one would anticipate, drops it while standing next to the bed. And, to quote the showrunner Bryan Fuller in an interview with Vulture, "he has a 12-inch, candy-cane cock and can fuck around corners." But other than his large endowments, its the overall gentleness and delicacy of the scene which makes it memorable, and the talk of Twitter. It's so much more than a gratuitous sex scene, and it is getting the proper recognition as such.
One freelance writer wrote, "I can't talk enough about that sex in American Gods, how gorgeous it was both visually and emotionally and how it was really truly hot." Many more agreed on Twitter. One user noted its beauty "the sex scene of salim & the jinn in
#americangods is even more BEAUTIFUL than i imagined oh my god" adding: " THAT WAS SO INTIMATE & PURE & BEAUTIFUL!"
I can't talk enough about that sex in American Gods, how gorgeous it was both visually and emotionally and how it was really truly hot— Rae Nudson (@rclnudson) May 15, 2017
the sex scene of salim & the jinn in #americangods is even more BEAUTIFUL than i imagined oh my god— wiss (@irommans) May 15, 2017
This is one of the most intimate, sensual, real sex scenes I've ever seen. And it's a male-on-male scene! #AmericanGods @AmericanGodsSTZ— Michael Cook, Jr. (@mcj545) May 15, 2017
Fell asleep before I could finish American Gods. Watching the ? sex scene @ airport (w headphones) & I'm not even a LITTLE bit sorry ? #Gawd— Kaleena (@KaleenaRivera) May 15, 2017
It's so refreshing to see a sex scene that's sensual, sweet, and not between a straight white couple. Gods bless.#AmericanGods #GodSquad— Samantha M (@themeatispeople) May 15, 2017
