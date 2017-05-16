London-based jewellery designer and creative director of Astley Clarke, Dominic Jones has teamed up with activist and TV presenter Billie JD Porter in a call to arms, urging young people to vote in next month’s election. In a campaign named Use Your Voice, the duo asked a series of British artists and designers to create bespoke images encouraging people to register to vote. With only a week before registration closes, they took to social media yesterday for a day of action, posting pieces created by Shrimps, Charles Jeffrey, Simone Rocha, Sam Bailey, Matthew Stone and more.
With those aged 25 and under making up 390,000 of the 930,000 people who have registered to vote since Theresa May called the snap election, there’s hope that young people are engaged in party policies and will exercise their right to influence the next five years of government. However, many feel that the current state of politics doesn’t reflect their needs, or even speak to them at all. As Jones highlights, the lives of young people have changed drastically over the past few decades, yet politics hasn’t caught up: "Things have evolved and yet politics hasn't. That leaves young people out of the loop. It's not that they don't care, it's just no one is talking them through what it's all about and why they should be engaged."
So why did Jones decide to collaborate with artists and designers on Use Your Voice? “I wanted to share the message, so it made sense to ask people who can create beautiful exciting imagery and that already have an audience themselves,” he explains. “The idea was to get young people who aren't necessarily engaged with the news to get the message – everything is communicated and marketed via social media now, so I thought I would do my best to get the word out.”
Hopefully, young voters will turn out on 8th June to make their voices heard. Click through to see the artwork created for the project and share to encourage your friends and family to register to vote.