It's impossible to say, accurately, just how many young people did get out there to mark an ‘X’ in the referendum vote, but most of the figures online are sitting at around 35% for the 18-24s, which spells out a real problem we have here, in terms of a great portion of us not being included in the conversation whatsoever. Then, of course, there’s the matter of how polarised the votes were in terms of young people largely voting to Remain, and an older generation largely voting to Leave.



Because of this, many young Remain voters feel they were robbed of their future in Europe, and that the decision being made by people who won’t have to live (at least as long as we will) with the consequences is wholly unfair. You may or may not agree with that sentiment, but one thing is certain: millions of people our age, by not voting, have deprived themselves of a say either way.



Almost more disappointing than the poor youth turnout itself is the backlash and downright snobby attitude that’s been summoned in many people as a result of the figures. The young people of Britain are being unfairly and cruelly painted as a bunch of lazy, Kevin and Perry mouth-breathers, with seemingly no responsibility being taken by anyone for why the level of engagement here is so low.



“If they really cared they would have bothered to get out and vote”, seems to be the general rhetoric of our disappointed elders, and it's no wonder that these totally un-empathetic generalisations and disappointingly low-expectations of people who have, ultimately, been shortchanged, don’t exactly inspire young people to involve themselves in matters that they already feel unqualified to comment on. I myself have never been particularly vocal or even overly engaged in politics, and if I’m honest, that’s due, in part, to a fear of saying the "wrong" thing.



Last Friday though, after the Brexit results came in, I finally felt like it was time to do something. My friends and I woke up in utter disbelief at the result, and so – despite having never done anything similar – I decided to stage some sort of event for all of us. I wanted to give young people who were disappointed at the result an opportunity to speak to others, face-to-face, and air their frustrations. How hard could it be? I started a Facebook page, ran to Maplin to buy a megaphone and tweeted a bunch about it. Then spent all of that evening hyperventilating as the attendees crept up, and pranging about whether or not I should cancel it.

