Miley Cyrus Got Real About Quitting Marijuana

The twerking and barely there clothes aren't the only things that Miley Cyrus left in the past. Teen Vogue reports that while promoting her single, "Malibu," Cyrus noted that not only did she have to fall back in love with her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, she also quit smoking marijuana.
During an appearance on SiriusXM's Hits 1 Radio, Cyrus said that she hasn't smoked in 10 weeks and has stopped drinking alcohol, too. The result? She feels great and more energised.
"A lot of people have reached out to me and they're like, 'You know, if you want help or if you want to go to these meetings...' and I'm like, 'No, when I want something, I can do it,'" Cyrus explained during the interview. "Anything that I want to do — if I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. I just decided not to anymore and now it's easy for me."
In a recent interview with Billboard, Cyrus explained more of her reasoning. She said that she likes to "surround [herself] with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open." The marijuana was making her world cloudy, she explained. "And I was noticing, it's not the people that are stoned," she told Billboard. "I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be."
Cyrus' decision seems to be part of a growing trend. Teen Vogue adds that a recent study found that drug use among young people has dropped. This all-new Miley Cyrus seems to be a far cry from the girl who threw her fiancé a weed-themed birthday party earlier this year. But this change is certainly in step with the transformations Cyrus has undergone before. She's definitely not Hannah Montana anymore and it seems she's left her Technicolor raver days in the past, too.
You can hear Cyrus' interview, below.
