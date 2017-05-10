There are people who still doubt that Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre are a real-life couple, but some recent social media activity suggests that their love is legit.
Dawson turned 38 years old on May 9, and to celebrate, her comedian beau paid tribute with a romantic Twitter post professing his love. Though Andre's reputation as a prankster has cast doubt on the authenticity of their relationship, they've reportedly been dating for months, and have the PDA-packed selfies to prove it.
"Happy birthday to the queen of all queens @rosariodawson looove of my liiiiife," the Adult Swim star tweeted alongside a rather fetching portrait of the beautiful birthday girl. He posted the same photo to Instagram, where he dubbed Dawson the "most divine creation on this earth."
Happy birthday to the queen of all queens ?? @rosariodawson looove of my liiiiife♥️???✨? pic.twitter.com/SaHD5eUWk5— Eric Andre (@ericandre) May 9, 2017
The actress, who currently plays Claire Temple/Night Nurse on Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Iron Fist, showed her appreciation by "liking" Andre's tribute. She also "liked" a tweet from a fan who defended her against trolls making snide comments about her lack of a bra in the photo. Sigh. Some people.
Not surprisingly, Twitter is really starting to ship these two, who announced their relationship in some smoochy selfies posted to social media on Valentine's Day.
i want someone to look at me the way @ericandre tweets about @rosariodawson— topical storm stevie (@spaghettiwitch) May 9, 2017
@ericandre @rosariodawson Let Eric Andre be your role model on how to treat an SO— vildhjart (@Vildhjart) May 9, 2017
Dawson recently raved about Andre in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sharing how her new boyfriend had helped nurse her back to health following surgery from ruptured ovarian cyst.
"He took care of me in an adult diaper," she told Colbert. "That is love."
Sounds like it. Skeptics such as Chance the Rapper can doubt all they like, but it seems as though this Unforgettable star has found something real. If this is some next-level Joaquin Phoenix-style prank, we're going to be so annoyed.
